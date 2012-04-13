BUDAPEST, April 13 Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban, whose government is seeking a multibillion-euro
financing backstop, said on Friday it would be unacceptable for
international lenders to pose political preconditions for
official talks on assistance.
Orban's conservative government is locked in a dispute with
the European Commission on legal changes involving the central
bank, a data protection authority and the retirement age of
judges, which has hampered its bid for financial help.
Orban told public radio MR1-Kossuth in an interview he
considered it "inconceivable" the resolution of these disputes
would be a precondition for official aid talks, adding that any
political precondition would amount to "blackmail."
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Todd Eastham)