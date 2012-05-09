BUDAPEST May 9 Hungary's government expects to begin talks with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union on financial assistance shortly, Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Wednesday.

"The talks that will start shortly will involve everything, old and new taxes, which is the right approach because both parties can put any issue on the table," Matolcsy told a news conference.

He added that the talks on a multibillion-euro financing deal could start "immediately" after parliament passes the amendments to its disputed central bank law as agreed with the European Commission later this month.

"As far as we are aware, any further outstanding issues will be discussed at the negotiating table," Matolcsy said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)