BUDAPEST, July 25 Talks between Hungary's
government and an International Monetary Fund/EU team on
financial assistance have been "encouraging", Prime Minister
Viktor Orban said on Wednesday, adding that a number of
differences remained with lenders over certain issues.
These issues include financial sector taxation, he said,
again defending the government's controversial new tax on
financial transactions that also involves the central bank.
Orban said he expected the IMF/EU team to present its views
on the 2013 budget and a detailed list of preconditions for a
financing backstop, which the government would respond to in
September. The IMF/EU mission was due to end its visit on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)