CORRECTED-BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Turkey, Russia franchisee plans London IPO
* DP Eurasia says expects to have free float of not less than 50 percent
BUDAPEST, Sept 6 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday rejected International Monetary Fund and European Union conditions in return for financial assistance and said his government would work out a set of alternative proposals of its own.
"The list (of conditions) is long, it can be read in the press," Orban said in a video published on his Facebook page, confirming the details published earlier by the conservative daily Magyar Nemzet.
"The parliamentary group meeting took the view, and I personally agree with it, that at this price, this will not work," he said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* DP Eurasia says expects to have free float of not less than 50 percent
NEW YORK, June 5 Leaving your job soon and rolling over a 401(k) into an IRA? Thinking about buying an annuity? About to call your money manager and allocate this year's Roth contribution?