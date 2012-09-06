BUDAPEST, Sept 6 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday rejected International Monetary Fund and European Union conditions in return for financial assistance and said his government would work out a set of alternative proposals of its own.

"The list (of conditions) is long, it can be read in the press," Orban said in a video published on his Facebook page, confirming the details published earlier by the conservative daily Magyar Nemzet.

"The parliamentary group meeting took the view, and I personally agree with it, that at this price, this will not work," he said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)