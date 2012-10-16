BUDAPEST Oct 16 A recent rally in Hungarian
credit default swaps reflects market faith that the government
is committed to reaching an agreement with the International
Monetary Fund on a financial safety net, its minister in charge
of the talks, Mihaly Varga said.
"We do intend to reach an agreement, this is obviously up to
several players ... what I can tell you is that discussions (at
the IMF meeting) did not rule out the prospect (of a deal),"
Varga told a conference organised by Portfolio.hu on Tuesday.
The IMF has not yet set a date for a fresh round of talks.
The cost of insuring Hungary's debt against a default for
five years fell to around 260 basis points on
Tuesday, its lowest level since June 2011.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)