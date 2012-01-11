BUDAPEST The European Commission said on Wednesday that Hungary must do more to tackle its excessive budget deficit, just hours before the government starts what are likely to be tough talks with the IMF on a new loan deal needed to keep the country solvent.

With pressure to secure a deal rising after the forint currency plunged to an historic low last week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's conservative government has softened its defiant stance, even offering to modify laws including disputed legislation on the central bank.

The climbdown comes after Hungary raised the ire of the European Union with a series of laws also sharply criticised by the United States for curbing democratic rights, including a media law and legislation on the judiciary.

"The European Commission concluded that Hungary has not made sufficient progress towards a timely and sustainable correction of its excessive deficit," the EU's executive body said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The European Commission proposes to move to the next stage of the Excessive Deficit Procedure and recommends that the Council of Ministers decides that no effective action has been taken to bring the deficit below 3 percent of GDP in a sustainable manner."

The Commission said that although Hungary had formally met the EU's 3 percent deficit target last year, it had done so only with the help of one-off measures, while there was a severe deterioration in the underlying structural budget balance.

It added that while further one-off measures would keep the budget deficit below 3 percent of GDP again in 2012, it would exceed 3 percent next year.

Hungary's deficits have exceeded the European Union's threshold of 3 percent of economic output ever since it joined the bloc in 2004, and last year the budget posted a surplus only thanks to a renationalisation of private pension assets.

Concorde analyst Janos Samu said the Commission's verdict suggested the EU and International Monetary Fund were likely to demand strict conditions in return for new lending.

"They could have said the deficit was below 3 percent last year, it will be below 3 percent this year, it's fine, after seven years in the EDP ... This move shows that their conditions at the credit talks can be tougher," Samu said.

CLIMBING DOWN

Orban's spokesman said earlier on Wednesday that the government is ready to discuss any laws with the European Commission, including a new central bank law seen as curbing the bank's independence.

"The European Commission has not finalised its analysis of the Hungarian central bank law," Peter Szijjarto told public television m1 in an interview.

"However, the prime minister made it clear in his letter to Mr (Commission President) Barroso that he and the government are open to discussions about the central bank law or any other law if the Commission finds it necessary in any form."

Leading tabloid Blikk said the head of Hungary's IMF negotiation team Tamas Fellegi will "enter the lion's den" when he meets with EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn on January 20.

At talks in Washington later on Wednesday and Thursday Fellegi can confirm that the budget deficit will be below 3 percent of GDP both this year and next, Szijjarto said.

"The minister (Fellegi) can enter any type of agreement, any loan format that strengthens Hungary's ability to finance itself from the markets," he told television.

Orban, for whom the return to the IMF represents a big political defeat, has seen his Fidesz party's public support decline sharply since a sweeping election victory in 2010 which granted Fidesz a two-thirds majority in parliament.

Orban had promised to put the economy back on a growth track and create jobs but Hungary faces recession this year and people feel the crunch, with many saying Fidesz let them down.

"Orban is just mouthing off, and we're the ones to suffer the consequences," said Jozsef Kemenes, 47, who works in a bank.

"He says Brussels is no Moscow, but those people do in fact have a pretty big influence over us. The IMF, too, is like a bank: if you need its money you have to listen to its conditions."

TOUGH CONDITIONS

Analysts say Hungary will have to give up its unorthodox and often ad hoc policies in order to be able to secure the new standby arrangement from the International Monetary Fund, which comes with regular monitoring and strict conditions.

The government imposed Europe's biggest tax on banks and selected business sectors and grabbed pension assets worth some $13 billion in early 2011 among unconventional moves which allowed it to introduce a flat tax on all personal income.

"There are numerous issues to iron out during negotiations. Amendments to the central bank law will feature high on the agenda. But more generally speaking, the government's 'unorthodox' policymaking ... is likely to come under fire, and fiscal targets are likely to prove contentious," Capital Economics said in a note.

While hopes of a new IMF deal have helped the forint recover to 311 to the euro by Wednesday from last week's all time lows of 324.20, investors remain cautious, saying that implementation of a new IMF financing programme could also be difficult.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans)