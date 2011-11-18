* PM Orban: won't give up "free hand" in econ policy -radio

* EU Commission: aware of intention, no formal request yet

* Fitch says IMF deal could reduce pressure on rating

* IMF talks may drag due to Hungary's policies -analysts

* Forint firms; markets hope no debt downgrade to "junk" (Adds Fitch comments, updates markets)

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Nov 18 Hungary started talks with the International Monetary Fund and the EU about a new precautionary credit line to shield it from the storm engulfing the euro zone, but Budapest faces tough talks if it sticks to its unorthodox economic policies.

For Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who previously rejected an IMF backstop, going back to the Fund is seen as a big political defeat. But he is unlikely to give in easily to the tough conditions the IMF usually sets when granting financing lines.

Analysts said a new IMF agreement could help avoid a cut in Hungary's credit rating to "junk" status, but it will be very hard for the two sides to find common ground given the unconventional measures Hungary has made.

Fitch Ratings, one of two agencies threatening to remove Hungary from investment grade due to its weak growth outlook and unpredictable policies , said on Friday a new IMF programme would be a positive step and could reduce ratings pressure.

"However, it is a long way from being agreed and Fitch believes the country is facing a challenging economic and financial outlook. Significant downside risks remain," it said.

If the centre-right government fails to agree with the IMF in the end the punishment -- from financial markets as well as rating agencies -- will be severe.

Its surprise announcement on Thursday that it would seek a new precautionary agreement with the IMF boosted the forint currency but markets will now want to see proof that a deal is in the pipeline.

The Economy Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the government expects to sign a new agreement with the IMF and the European Union early next year, but it did not expect the deal to entail new austerity measures.

"The Hungarian economy is financed from the market. We do not depend on anybody's goodwill," the ministry said, adding that it wanted to use all available tools to rekindle growth.

"The government has started talks with the IMF and the EU about a new agreement that, instead of austerity measures, will aid Hungary's economic growth."

The IMF's representative in Budapest was not available for comment on Friday.

The European Commission said it was aware of Hungary's intention to ask for precautionary financial support, but had not yet received a formal request.

ECONOMIC SOVEREIGNTY

Prime Minister Orban said Hungary wants a new type of "insurance" agreement with the IMF without giving up its economic sovereignty.

His government broke off Hungary's previous 2008 IMF deal last year and has since rattled investors with a series of unconventional measures, including big taxes on banks, the effective nationalisation of pension funds and a scheme that allows households to repay their foreign currency mortgages at fixed rates, leaving its banks to face big losses.

"The old type of IMF agreement which we closed in the autumn of 2010, was about them (IMF) telling us what to do," Orban told MR1 radio on Friday.

"The essence of this new agreement would be ... that we would rather like insurance. We do not want to give up the policy of free hands (in economic policy)," he added. "No one can restrict Hungary's economic sovereignty any more."

Local papers reported the news on their front pages, with the biggest tabloid Blikk saying: "So we do need the IMF's money in the end" and business daily Napi Gazdasag saying: "The Hungarian cruiser longs for the IMF's anchor."

The forint firmed to 304.80 versus the euro by Friday's close, firmer than Thursday highs of around 306 and sharply up from new all-time lows hit around 317.90 on Monday.

PLAYING THE TURKISH GAME?

Getting a new agreement from the IMF without conditions attached would be next to impossible, analysts said, adding that the move may be an attempt to buy time and avert a ratings downgrade. As recently as Monday the economy minister told parliament that the government's policies were in opposition to the IMF.

Hungary may seek a precautionary stand-by loan, a precautionary credit line (PCL) or a flexible credit line (FCL), which Poland has but which analysts said it is unlikely to qualify for.

Some said the government may be playing the game that helped Turkey retain markets' confidence years ago.

"The other idea is that they are just 'doing a Turkey' and plan to string negotiations with the IMF along as long as possible, hoping to keep the market sweet with the idea that when push comes to shove they will sign up to a programme," said Timothy Ash at Royal Bank of Scotland.

An agreement may help avert a downgrade, analysts said.

"A new IMF deal, if realised, would be an important U-turn and obviously a game changer at the same time, stabilising the market, reducing the risk premium and defending Hungary's current investment grade credit rating, while possibly also removing the need for rate hikes by strengthening the currency," HSBC said on Thursday.

The country has enough cash to finance itself in the short run after it secured funding on international markets earlier this year and the government took over $14 billion worth of assets from scrapped mandatory private pension funds.

But it needs to renew close to 5 billion euros worth of foreign currency debt next year. (Reporting by Krisztina Than/Gergely Szakacs/and Rex Merrifield in Brussels; Editing by Hugh Lawson, John Stonestreet)