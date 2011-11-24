* Hungary rules out 2008-type IMF deal; to retain free hand
* "Safety net" to help growth, defend forint, debt markets
* S&P keeps credit watch, expects to resolve before end-Feb
* Econ Minister raises prospect of stagnation, credit squeeze
* Ruling party keeps crisis taxes, pension rise, tax benefits
(Releads, adds S&P comments)
By Sandor Peto and Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST Nov 24 Hungary said on Thursday it
was seeking a different deal with international lenders than
its "very strict" 2008 bailout, while Standard & Poor's
deferred decision on a potential ratings downgrade until
February after news of the planned talks.
Budapest broke ties with the International Monetary Fund
last year and went more than a year without a financing
backstop as the government used unorthodox means such as crisis
taxes on banks and other sectors to shore up the budget and
spur growth.
It went back to the IMF and the European Union for help
last week after the forint currency fell to record lows against
the euro in the wake of a warning by Standard & Poor's that
Hungary could lose its investment-grade credit rating.
S&P said on Thursday it maintained a credit watch on
Hungary's sovereign rating, adding that it expected to conclude
its review before the end of February 2012 after Budapest
expects to conclude the talks.
Previously the rating agency said it aimed to conclude its
review, which investors had feared would lead to a downgrade,
by the end of this month.
For the S&P statement, see [ID:nL5E7MO4B2]
"The specific type of agreement will emerge during talks
with the IMF," government spokesman Andras Giro-Szasz told a
news conference, declining comment on the possible size of the
package Hungary wanted to secure.
"One thing is for sure: Hungary does not want to live with
the solution it obtained in 2008," he said, with reference to a
20-billion-euro IMF/EU bailout that demanded tough austerity
measures in return for assistance.
Giro-Szasz said Hungary wanted to negotiate a "safety net"
to shield its currency and bonds from market volatility, a deal
that the government hopes would let it retain a free hand in
economic and social policy.
"The aim of this precautionary safety net would be to spur
growth ... and lead the (forint) currency -- and through it
exchange-rate risk, and through that, government debt yields --
into a normal range," he said.
The IMF's representative in Hungary declined to respond to
Reuters questions at a conference about the planned agreement.
Giro-Szasz also said the government has asked national
security authorities to look into what he called a concentrated
speculative attack against the forint in the recent past.
Hungary's surprising IMF request stemmed the forint's
plunge and while the threat of a ratings cut to "junk" is still
there, the country's investment-grade credit score seems to
have won a new lease on life with Thursday's S&P announcement.
STAGNATION RISK
Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy said earlier there was a
risk that economic growth could halt after an expansion of 1.4
percent year-on-year in the third quarter due to a good season
in agriculture and industrial exports.
"We could see another wave of corporate defaults, the
economy could fall into stagnation and credit supply could fall
significantly," Matolcsy wrote in a column in the weekly Heti
Valasz, adding that Hungary needed a new plan for growth.
The government is due to revise its 2012 GDP forecast next
Wednesday, the government spokesman said, adding that Matolcsy
would then also unveil his new economic stimulus plan.
Analysts in a Reuters poll last month forecast GDP growth
at 0.9 percent for next year HUGDP1, while the European
Commission estimates it at 0.5 percent -- both far worse than a
1.5 percent forecast in the 2012 draft budget.
Antal Rogan, a lawmaker of the ruling Fidesz party, was
quoted as saying on Thursday that parliament could decide next
Tuesday, when it votes on the key figures of the 2012 budget,
to freeze 300 billion forints of reserves to shield finances.
A more pronounced slowdown could force Hungary into further
belt-tightening next year. But with Europe heading into a
slowdown and banks in Hungary squeezed by a sectoral levy and a
foreign currency mortage relief scheme that will inflict
billions of forints of losses, one analyst said the government
may be running out of options.
"The government can only create a better situation if it
does an about-face in its banking-sector policy. At the moment,
it's not visible that we could shift to an economic growth
course," said analyst Zoltan Torok at Raiffeisen, who projects
a 2 percent contraction next year.
Hungary is the most exposed economy in central Europe to
the debt crisis in the euro zone due to its high external debt,
the reliance of its banks on external funding and a track
record of ad hoc policies that have undermined investors'
confidence.
The government debt agency AKK sold all 30 billion forints
worth of 12-month bills on offer at a tender on Thursday but
investors demanded 7.07 percent yield for the paper, the
highest since September 2009. [ID:nEAP000776]
Forward rate agreements are pricing in 50 basis points
worth of increases in official interest rates over the next
month from the current 6 percent NBHI.
The National Bank of Hungary, which holds a policy meeting
next Tuesday, has warned it may need to tighten monetary
conditions if the increase in risk aversion affecting European
financial markets persists. [ID:nL5E7MF2Q9]
Analysts have said the IMF/EU talks could be difficult if
the government wants to stick with its unorthodox ways to fix
the economy, but with news of the planned deal made public, it
could not afford to walk away without a deal. [ID:nL5E7MM2ZW]
Lajos Kosa, vice chairman of the ruling centre-right Fidesz
party, put down Hungary's yardsticks in the coming talks on
Thursday, saying Budapest was not willing to give up its
controversial "crisis" taxes and a planned rise in pensions.
Hungary's bank tax and "crisis" taxes on three other
sectors are due to raise around 360 billion forints per year
from 2010 until 2012. Kosa also told private broadcaster TV2
that Hungary sought to maintain family tax benefits and low
corporate tax rates -- key planks in the centre-right
government's economic policy.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto and Marton Dunai; Writing by Gergely
Szakacs; Editing by Jan Paschal)