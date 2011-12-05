BUDAPEST Dec 5 Hungary has taken up
contact with the International Monetary Fund about new talks on
a potential new aid deal, and informal talks could start before
Christmas, Development Minister Tamas Fellegi, who will lead the
Hungarian delegation, said on Monday.
"We are in the process of assembling our schedule," Fellegi
told a news conference. "In the first round there will be a
non-official negotiation, a kind of informal engagement between
the partners, I hope this can happen before Christmas, or in the
first week of January."
"Then through the course of January formal and actual talks
can begin," he added.
Amid the spreading European debt crisis, Hungary returned to
the International Monetary Fund and the European Union for an
aid deal last month, after more than a year without such a
financing backstop.