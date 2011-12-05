BUDAPEST Dec 5 Hungary has taken up contact with the International Monetary Fund about new talks on a potential new aid deal, and informal talks could start before Christmas, Development Minister Tamas Fellegi, who will lead the Hungarian delegation, said on Monday.

"We are in the process of assembling our schedule," Fellegi told a news conference. "In the first round there will be a non-official negotiation, a kind of informal engagement between the partners, I hope this can happen before Christmas, or in the first week of January."

"Then through the course of January formal and actual talks can begin," he added.

Amid the spreading European debt crisis, Hungary returned to the International Monetary Fund and the European Union for an aid deal last month, after more than a year without such a financing backstop.