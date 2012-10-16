* Forint at 7-week high, 3-year bond yield below 6 pct
* Govt wants IMF deal to reduce financing risk -minister
Varga
* Markets pricing in deal, no date for fresh round of talks
yet
* Hungary first signalled in Nov 2011 it would seek IMF deal
(Adds more detail, markets)
By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Oct 16 Hungarian assets are surging in
value as yield-starved investors give Budapest the benefit of
the doubt over its long-running plan to secure a backstop loan
from the IMF, even though a deal is still far from certain.
Bond yields have fallen to their lowest since May 2010, when
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's conservative government took
power, while the cost of insuring Hungary's debt against default
has tumbled. The volatile forint currency has meanwhile climbed
to a seven-week high versus the euro despite expectations
Hungarian interest rates will fall.
Mihaly Varga, the minister in charge of talks with the
International Monetary Fund, attributed the rally directly on
Tuesday to market faith in Budapest's commitment to agreeing the
loan deal it first said it would seek 11 months ago.
But the positive market environment eases pressure on the
government to sign an agreement, and unless financing strains
re-emerge, analysts warn it may not do so until next year.
"So the excuse (for buying Hungarian assets) is that the IMF
deal could be close ... In my view we have not got closer by an
inch to a deal," said Mariann Trippon, an economist at CIB Bank
in Budapest.
"The government does not want to conclude the talks quickly
as they are not forced to do that. Financing is ensured, forint
debt issues go well."
Hungary has enjoyed smooth sales of forint debt throughout
this year, building a financing buffer that should last well
into 2013, although its costs are closer to those of euro zone
strugglers Spain and Italy than regional peers such as Poland.
The government has not tapped international markets as it
usually would, although it said last week it plans a
euro-denominated bond for sale to Hungarians and overseas
investors.
Fuelled by a global hunt for yield, the rally in Hungarian
assets started after the government announced measures earlier
this month to contain the 2013 budget deficit and said it would
scrap a disputed tax on the central bank, removing what was seen
as a key hurdle to credit talks.
Comments last week by Prime Minister Orban that Budapest was
"not far" from a deal with the IMF further raised expectations
of an agreement that markets believe will make economic policy
more predictable after two years of unorthodox measures.
"We do intend to reach an agreement, this is obviously up to
several players ... what I can tell you is that discussions (at
the IMF meeting in Tokyo) did not rule out the prospect (of a
deal)," Varga told a conference organised by Portfolio.hu.
"I very much hope that after the talks resume, the agreement
will be within visible distance."
NO DATE FOR TALKS YET
Hungary first signalled it would seek aid in November 2011
and has been in stop-start negotiations with lenders ever since.
No date has been set for a next round of talks.
"There is no concrete timeline or concrete date for the ...
restart of the talks, so that's why we think it will be
realistic only next year," said Gergely Forian Szabo, director
at Pioneer Investments.
"But this EU/IMF deal depends very strongly on the external
environment."
Former Prime Minister Gordon Bajnai, whose Socialist
government implemented a 2008 IMF programme that rescued Hungary
from near-bankruptcy, told Tuesday's conference an IMF deal
would secure cheap and predictable financing for the country.
Bajnai, who ran a pro-business agenda in 2009-2010, may
announce his return to national politics at a rally of
opposition groups next Tuesday, when Hungary celebrates the
anniversary of its 1956 uprising against Soviet rule.
"The IMF agreement is no panacea. It gives nothing more than
a time frame for the government to fix what it has broken,"
Bajnai said in his speech.
"There is no IMF deal still because the IMF and European
Commission want to give money to Hungary so that it can
implement a significant turnaround, whereas the government wants
the money so that it does not have to change its policies.
"As long as there is no change in this, there is unlikely
to be an agreement."
FURTHER RATE CUTS
Varga said on Tuesday the government would stick to its
deficit target of 2.7 percent of economic output both this year
and next - below the European Union's deficit ceiling - in order
to prevent a loss of vital EU development funds.
Hungary, like its peers in Europe's emerging east, is highly
vulnerable to any escalation of the debt crisis and economic
slowdown in the neighbouring euro zone.
Inflation leapt to a four-year high in September but local
markets are pricing in further rate cuts by the central bank,
whose divided policymakers have trimmed rates twice in the last
two months. At 6.5 percent, Hungary's base rate is still the
highest in the European Union.
With the cost of insuring Hungary's debt against a default
for five years currently around 260 basis
points, its lowest since June 2011, analysts said the government
may even be tempted to test international markets. Government
officials including Varga have said an international issue will
only come after an IMF deal is agreed.
"It (a Eurobond issue) would be a good deal now, the message
could be a little bit disappointing but ... it would be only a
temporary misunderstanding," Forian Szabo said. "In the current
interest rate environment it would be a good deal for Hungary to
come up with a long USD bond on the international market."
(Additional reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine
Evans)