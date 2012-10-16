* Forint at 7-week high, 3-year bond yield below 6 pct

* Govt wants IMF deal to reduce financing risk -minister Varga

* Markets pricing in deal, no date for fresh round of talks yet

* Hungary first signalled in Nov 2011 it would seek IMF deal (Adds more detail, markets)

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Oct 16 Hungarian assets are surging in value as yield-starved investors give Budapest the benefit of the doubt over its long-running plan to secure a backstop loan from the IMF, even though a deal is still far from certain.

Bond yields have fallen to their lowest since May 2010, when Prime Minister Viktor Orban's conservative government took power, while the cost of insuring Hungary's debt against default has tumbled. The volatile forint currency has meanwhile climbed to a seven-week high versus the euro despite expectations Hungarian interest rates will fall.

Mihaly Varga, the minister in charge of talks with the International Monetary Fund, attributed the rally directly on Tuesday to market faith in Budapest's commitment to agreeing the loan deal it first said it would seek 11 months ago.

But the positive market environment eases pressure on the government to sign an agreement, and unless financing strains re-emerge, analysts warn it may not do so until next year.

"So the excuse (for buying Hungarian assets) is that the IMF deal could be close ... In my view we have not got closer by an inch to a deal," said Mariann Trippon, an economist at CIB Bank in Budapest.

"The government does not want to conclude the talks quickly as they are not forced to do that. Financing is ensured, forint debt issues go well."

Hungary has enjoyed smooth sales of forint debt throughout this year, building a financing buffer that should last well into 2013, although its costs are closer to those of euro zone strugglers Spain and Italy than regional peers such as Poland.

The government has not tapped international markets as it usually would, although it said last week it plans a euro-denominated bond for sale to Hungarians and overseas investors.

Fuelled by a global hunt for yield, the rally in Hungarian assets started after the government announced measures earlier this month to contain the 2013 budget deficit and said it would scrap a disputed tax on the central bank, removing what was seen as a key hurdle to credit talks.

Comments last week by Prime Minister Orban that Budapest was "not far" from a deal with the IMF further raised expectations of an agreement that markets believe will make economic policy more predictable after two years of unorthodox measures.

"We do intend to reach an agreement, this is obviously up to several players ... what I can tell you is that discussions (at the IMF meeting in Tokyo) did not rule out the prospect (of a deal)," Varga told a conference organised by Portfolio.hu.

"I very much hope that after the talks resume, the agreement will be within visible distance."

NO DATE FOR TALKS YET

Hungary first signalled it would seek aid in November 2011 and has been in stop-start negotiations with lenders ever since. No date has been set for a next round of talks.

"There is no concrete timeline or concrete date for the ... restart of the talks, so that's why we think it will be realistic only next year," said Gergely Forian Szabo, director at Pioneer Investments.

"But this EU/IMF deal depends very strongly on the external environment."

Former Prime Minister Gordon Bajnai, whose Socialist government implemented a 2008 IMF programme that rescued Hungary from near-bankruptcy, told Tuesday's conference an IMF deal would secure cheap and predictable financing for the country.

Bajnai, who ran a pro-business agenda in 2009-2010, may announce his return to national politics at a rally of opposition groups next Tuesday, when Hungary celebrates the anniversary of its 1956 uprising against Soviet rule.

"The IMF agreement is no panacea. It gives nothing more than a time frame for the government to fix what it has broken," Bajnai said in his speech.

"There is no IMF deal still because the IMF and European Commission want to give money to Hungary so that it can implement a significant turnaround, whereas the government wants the money so that it does not have to change its policies.

"As long as there is no change in this, there is unlikely to be an agreement."

FURTHER RATE CUTS

Varga said on Tuesday the government would stick to its deficit target of 2.7 percent of economic output both this year and next - below the European Union's deficit ceiling - in order to prevent a loss of vital EU development funds.

Hungary, like its peers in Europe's emerging east, is highly vulnerable to any escalation of the debt crisis and economic slowdown in the neighbouring euro zone.

Inflation leapt to a four-year high in September but local markets are pricing in further rate cuts by the central bank, whose divided policymakers have trimmed rates twice in the last two months. At 6.5 percent, Hungary's base rate is still the highest in the European Union.

With the cost of insuring Hungary's debt against a default for five years currently around 260 basis points, its lowest since June 2011, analysts said the government may even be tempted to test international markets. Government officials including Varga have said an international issue will only come after an IMF deal is agreed.

"It (a Eurobond issue) would be a good deal now, the message could be a little bit disappointing but ... it would be only a temporary misunderstanding," Forian Szabo said. "In the current interest rate environment it would be a good deal for Hungary to come up with a long USD bond on the international market."

(Additional reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans)