BUDAPEST Oct 27 The International Monetary Fund
has no date for a next round of talks with Hungary on a
financing backstop, its representative in Hungary said on
Saturday, adding that the government's latest tax measures went
against its earlier recommendations.
"There are no dates yet for the negotiation mission to
return to Budapest," Iryna Ivaschenko told Reuters in an emailed
response to questions.
"As we stated before, we believe that the focus of fiscal
adjustment should be on achieving a more balanced consolidation,
shifting away from ad hoc tax measures," she said.
