* Says new deal would be used only as last resort

* Time frame could be shorter, depends on bond markets

* Forint off intraday high after brief rally on remarks

BUDAPEST, Dec 13 Hungary's government said on Tuesday it hoped for a 15-20 billion euro deal of up to three or four years with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union that would be used as a last resort as the economy stagnates.

A team of IMF/EU delegates is due to arrive in Budapest on Tuesday for informal discussions to prepare January talks on assistance, which Hungary needs to retain market access amid an economic slowdown, rising yields and turmoil in the euro zone.

Hungary, which must roll over 4.7 billion euros in external debt next year, turned to the IMF/EU duo for help after its forint currency hit a record low last month as investors worried about the government's unorthodox policies.

Mihaly Varga, state secretary to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, told news website origo.hu in an interview that Budapest expected to wrap up talks with lenders by the end of January.

"Given that we would use it only as a last resort, this money would not increase state debt, so this would allow a higher amount," Varga was quoted as saying in the interview published on Tuesday.

"Considering our debt repayment schedule, we could imagine a deal for a three or four-year period worth 15-20 billion euros," he said.

Varga said the final size of the package would be determined on the basis of bond market developments, which remained highly uncertain, indicating that the deal could be smaller if Hungary decides it needs a safety net for next year only.

At 15-20 billion euros, a new package would be of a similar magnitude as a rescue loan, which saved Hungary from collapse in 2008. However, Varga said this time the government was not looking for a loan.

"Hungary does not need an external loan, at the end of November we paid back 2 billion euros from the (2008) IMF-EU loan and the next significant repayment is falling due at the end of the first quarter, around 960 million euros," Varga said.

"So until March, the country is definitely fine, but in the current situation we are more vulnerable, our debt is high, we are implementing structural changes and European economies are also under attack."

Next year Hungary needs to roll over 1.82 trillion forints in maturing forint-denominated debt and 1.37 trillion worth of foreign currency debt, including 3.34 billion euros worth of previous IMF funding.

At 1018 GMT, the forint traded at 305.11 versus the euro, little changed from morning levels but a shade off an intraday best below 305 hit after Varga's remarks, a dealer said.

RATINGS PRESSURE

The surprise return to the IMF, which reversed over a year of government policy built on heavy "crisis" taxes and a $14 billion pension grab, could not avert a ratings cut by Moody's to "junk" last month, which cemented bond yields over 8 percent.

The ratings cut also forced the central bank, which will next discuss policy on Dec. 20, to lift interest rates by 50 basis points to a two-year high at its November meeting.

Fitch and Standard & Poor's have said their assessment hinged on the outcome of Hungary's planned talks with international lenders, which will also touch upon recent budgetary developments.

The government will discuss on Wednesday how to tackle a roughly 200 billion forint ($865.06 million) shortfall in the 2012 budget caused by a weaker forint and poor growth, seen at 0.5 percent at best, a third of the budget's baseline estimate.

Varga said it would be unwise to extend a bank tax, Europe's highest, and the introduction of "crisis" taxes that are in place in retail and energy sector to other business sectors would further undermine confidence and kill growth.

"We will again have to work out a combination, with steps affecting both the revenue and the spending side," Varga was quoted as saying, adding that a "significant portion" of reserves built into the 2012 budget should be preserved.

Varga was also quoted as saying the government should not seek a type of deal that the IMF would reject out of hand and that it also had to strike a compromise with the central bank on adopting a monetary policy designed to help economic growth.

"Monetary policy cannot diverge from fiscal policy for long. If the two systems are in discord, that will lead to trouble sooner or later," he said.