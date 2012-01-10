BUDAPEST Jan 10 Hungary's government is
ready to consider modifying disputed legislation if the European
Commission deems it necessary, Foreign Minister Janos Martonyi
told the bloc's executive and European Union partners.
"We fully respect the authority of the European Commission,
the guardian of the EU treaties," Martonyi wrote in a letter
dated January 6 and published by his ministry on Tuesday.
"We stand ready to consider changing legislation, if
necessary."
Hungary, which wants to secure a multibillion euro financing
deal with the International Monetary Fund and the European
Union, is locked in a legal dispute with the European Central
Bank and Brussels over a new central bank law.
The European Commission last month asked for the law, which
it worried will compromise the bank's independence, to be
repealed,
Martonyi said the government was ready to conduct dialogue
with anyone who raised concrete concerns.