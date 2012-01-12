* PM Orban: open and flexible in EU/IMF talks but wants to see arguments

* Minister meets IMF chief for Thursday informal talks

* Visit follows EU criticism on budget, democratic slippages

* Budapest must reform disputed laws to secure vital aid

* Forint rallies to two-week-high after bond sale lifted

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Jan 12 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday his government was open to altering its policies to win a new financing deal, but he demanded that the EU and IMF bring "not political opinion but arguments" to the aid talks.

After a string of ratings downgrades pushed Hungary's debt costs to prohibitive levels and hammered its currency, Orban has abandoned a previously anti-IMF stance and is now scrambling to avoid being shut out of international markets.

Pressure has risen on Orban to reverse a slew of unorthodox policies, with the European Commission warning on Wednesday Budapest may face legal action if it does not change controversial laws including one it says may threaten the central bank's independence.

But as the minister in charge of talks with the International Monetary Fund prepared to meet the Fund's chief in Washington, the forint currency hit a two-week high on market hopes that they would soon reach a deal.

Orban, facing sliding popularity at home and a distinct lack of sympathy in international markets, said his government would be flexible but needed more specifics from Brussels.

"Our general approach is that we are open and flexible, we are ready to negotiate all the points, but what we need is not political opinion but arguments," he told a group of foreign journalists.

"We would like to get more specifics on the points (where) they would like to see modifications or corrections. And we are ready to consider them."

MARKET RELIEF

For Orban, criticised for pushing through new laws on public finances that cement a flat income tax and new legislation on the central bank while treating the country's would-be lenders with defiance, going back to the IMF cap in hand represents a major political climbdown.

He must now walk a fine line between sealing a deal with Europe's bailout lenders while trying to avoid losing further significant public support.

An opinion poll by pollster Ipsos published on Thursday showed public support for Orban's Fidesz plunged to new lows in January, while 84 percent of those asked said the country was on the wrong track.

But markets were buoyant. The forint rose 1 percent to 308 versus the euro. The government also placed more bonds than planned in an auction, but yields stayed above 9 percent, a level at which Budapest cannot afford to borrow indefinitely.

Fitch, which became the last of the three major agencies to cut Hungary's credit score to "junk" status this month, said an IMF funding deal would be positive for Hungary but would not automatically trigger an improvement in ratings.

"The best way for Orban would be to accept the conditions, which would obviously have near-term political consequences but would give him time to rebuild until the next election in 2014," said analyst Peter Kreko at Political Capital.

Minister Tamas Fellegi meets IMF chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday with a mandate to accept a stricter funding deal than Budapest initially wanted after the forint's plunge to record lows last week and a surge in state borrowing costs to levels seen as unsustainable.

"Trying to sell an about-face to his camp still looks like a more sensible option for Orban than entering an unpredictable situation with the country possibly becoming unable to finance itself by the spring," said Attila Juhasz, also at Political Capital.

Fellegi is due to meet EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn on Jan. 20.

Local news agency MTI reported Fellegi would also meet European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter before he meets Rehn.

On Thursday, Draghi said the ECB was "very concerned" about the pressure Hungarian authorities appear to be putting on the country's institutions including the central bank.

PROTEST

Orban's ruling Fidesz party enacted a new constitution that drew an opposition protest attracting tens of thousands last week, but with a two-thirds majority in parliament, it still remains clear of a fragmented opposition.

His measures, including crisis taxes on businesses and a $13 billion pension grab, stabilised the budget for 2011 but failed to convince the European Commission, which must sign off on any aid package to Hungary, that the improvement is sustainable.

Orban, however, said the Commission's criticism was mostly backward-looking, and the government would be able to squeeze the budget deficit to below 3 percent of gross domestic product this year for the first since Hungary joined the EU in 2004.

Brussels has given Orban a week to bring the new central bank law, which installs a government-appointed deputy governor, and judicial reform into line with EU norms or face possible infringement procedures. The Commission said it would rule on disputed laws on Jan. 17, when it finishes its legal analysis.

Any suspension of EU cohesion funds, which the Commission flagged as a possible sanction for failing to meet fiscal goals, would be a heavy blow for an already stagnant economy.

Analysts said the issue of aid was unlikely to come up unless Budapest adheres to EU demands for legal changes first.

"Wednesday's EU Commission position shows that there will be no negotiations whatsoever about any kind of (financial) support as long as the Hungarian government fails to meet these requirements," said Juhasz at Political Capital.