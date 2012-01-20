* Hungary PM says easiest is to abandon merger of c.bank,
By Krisztina Than and Jan Strupczewski
BUDAPEST/BRUSSELS, Jan 20 Hungarian Prime
Minister Viktor Orban gave the first concrete evidence on Friday
that he is backing down in a dispute with the European Union,
aiming to free up talks on aid needed to prop up its battered
financial markets.
Orban's conservative Fidesz party has been criticised by the
international community for introducing a swathe of measures
that threaten the independence of the media, the judiciary and
the central bank since sweeping to power in 2010.
Domestic financial markets have taken a hammering as a
result, and while some analysts remain suspicious that Orban may
try to hold out to impress his domestic political audience, they
say the government now looks ready to give in.
Friday's move to abandon plans to merge the central bank and
markets regulator was the first specific commitment since the
prime minister made a broad pledge to the European Parliament
earlier this week to compromise.
His chief negotiator in talks with the IMF and EU also said
the government's flagship flat tax policy was on the table.
Orban said he expected to secure a political agreement with
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on the
disputed laws next week and said he was ready to modify nearly
all contested legislation to meet the EU's demands.
"If we take stock of the issues that have emerged, I do not
see any particularly difficult issues," Orban told Hungarian
Kossuth radio. "Naturally, several laws may have to be modified,
but the government cannot do it, this can be done only by
parliament, and we will make proposals to this end."
The planned merger of the central bank and financial
regulator had been a key point of contention. Orban later added
that Budapest also no longer insisted on a government member
being present at the bank's Monetary Council meetings as an
observer.
Austrian Vice Chancellor Michael Spindelegger, who visited
Budapest for talks on Friday, told a joint news conference with
Orban that the prime minister planned "a very clear timetable
and very clear solutions regarding legal issues" for next week's
meeting with Barroso.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, who
had a meeting on Friday with Tamas Fellegi, Hungary's minister
in charge for aid negotiations, said the government would need
to take concrete steps to ensure central bank independence as a
condition for formal talks to start on a financing deal.
"He reiterated that before we can start formal negotiations
on this EU-IMF financing programme, certain preconditions must
be met," Rehn's spokesman Amadeu Altafaj said.
"In particular, he stressed that Hungary must take concrete
steps to ensure full independence of its central bank."
FLAT TAX
Fellegi told a separate news conference after meeting Rehn
that he saw no reason for the talks to be more difficult or
longer "than normal" and said the talks might have an impact on
the 16 percent flat income tax regime which is one of the most
generous in Europe.
"Clearly the flat tax is part of the negotiating process
that we are talking about," Fellegi told Hungarian journalists
in Brussels in response to a question.
"It is obvious that since one of the issues on the agenda of
the negotiations is the economic package and its future, any
question that has to do with the budget, revenues, expenditures,
and the tax system, will be on the agenda," he said.
The forint currency rose around 1 percent and
prices of Hungarian bonds surged on Wednesday and Thursday on
hopes the government was finally ready to reach a compromise
that would open the way to a deal with the IMF and EU.
But Orban's comments on Friday had a more muted effect,
reflecting a dip in the euro and other riskier assets globally
and residual scepticism among investors as to his intentions.
Orban, who first earned fame in 1989 with a speech in which
he demanded that Soviet troops leave Hungary and is seen by many
as a "fighter", began to reverse his combative stance towards
the lenders only when the forint plunged to record lows and bond
yields hit a ruinous 11 percent early this month.
PARTY POWER
Fidesz has used its two-thirds parliamentary majority to
rewrite Hungary's key laws, critics say, to erode democratic
rights and cement the party's power in the long term.
The Commission, the EU's executive, says new laws on the
central bank, the retirement age of judges and the country's
data protection authority violate European Union rules, and has
given Hungary one month to change them or face legal action.
Orban, who has promised to take Hungary on an independent
course that would not bow to pressure from external parties like
the IMF, said there was only one difficult issue over which
there would be a debate with Brussels - the requirement that
central bankers take an oath on the Hungarian constitution.
"It would not be appropriate if we would backtrack on this
issue a single step without a debate, on all other issues I
think we can come to an agreement," he said.
Orban said he would also be "cautious" regarding limits
imposed on central bankers' pay, which the EU has also
criticised, but which he said applies to all public sector jobs.
But in general the prime minister said Hungary should have
had a safety agreement with the Fund and the EU "yesterday",
even if the country had no plans to draw on any such funding.
"This agreement is important for us, the faster we make this
agreement the better," he told radio.
POLITICAL DAMAGE
Analysts say Hungary, whose economy faces recession this
year, needs the financial backstop to restore investor
confidence shaken by policies including a windfall tax on banks
and the renationalisation of private pension funds.
Its budget deficit for this year is targeted below the EU's
limit of 3 percent of economic output, after a one-off surplus
last year thanks to a $13 billion pension grab. But all three
main ratings agencies now rate Hungary as "junk".
In exchange for a financing deal, Fidesz will have to change
course and Orban may even have to consider replacing his Economy
Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy, chief architect of the ad hoc and
unorthodox policies that eroded credibility among investors.
Still, while a climbdown will cost Orban politically among
some Hungarians who believe the EU is meddling in the country's
affairs, it is far less damaging politically than a potential
sovereign default and another slide for the forint, which could
erode even Fidesz' core middle-class voter base, analysts said.
"The government has manoeuvred itself into a dead-end. They
don't really have any other option than to reverse and accept
the EU's strict conditions," said Peter Kreko, a political
analyst at think-tank Political Capital.
"This would mean a significant loss of political face ...
but this is the only way the government can have a chance to
preserve its position and win elections in 2014."
Half of its voters have turned away from Fidesz since the
party gained power in May 2010 and growing discontent with the
government's policies brought tens of thousands of protesters
onto the streets of Budapest early this month.
But the political opposition is weak and fragmented. The
Socialists have not recovered from a humiliating defeat in 2010
and the far-right Jobbik party is not in a position to have a
say in decision making given Fidesz's crushing majority.