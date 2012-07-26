* IMF, EU shared ECB view on Hungary's fin transaction tax

* Hungary will revisit tax law, tackle any issues - minister

* Hungary govt sees declining interest rates - minister

BUDAPEST, July 26 Hungary's government will use a break in loan talks with its international lenders to review its position on a disputed financial transaction tax and may modify the tax if necessary, the minister in charge of the talks said on Thursday.

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund and the European Union wrapped up a first round of talks on a loan deal with Hungary on Wednesday. They are expected to return for a second round in September.

After the European Central Bank criticized the extension of the tax to certain transactions of the central bank, Mihaly Varga, Hungary's minister in charge of the talks, told public radio that the IMF and the EU also shared that view.

"There was a difference of opinion on that. The IMF and the EU took a view on the transaction tax that is close to the opinion on the ECB," he said.

The ECB said that the new transactions task involved operations of the National Bank of Hungary and therefore had implications for the central bank's independence.

"We have this fortunate break in the talks so that the Hungarian government can review its position and see what arguments have arisen in the meantime, and if it becomes necessary obviously we will tackle this issue," Varga said.

He added that the National Bank of Hungary's rate-setting Monetary Council had debated whether to cut interest rates from the current 7 percent or leave them unchanged, which indicated that the direction was that the rates would fall at some point.

"In the interest rate debate the Monetary Council weighed whether to cut rates or not, rather than raising or not, so the direction here is also that rates will fall."

"This will create a favourable situation where our financing (costs) can decline. If a safety net (from the IMF/EU) can bolster that then the trajectory of the economy in the next one, one-and-a-half years will be a more stable, safer path."