* IMF sees persistent disinflationary pressures

* Cbank sent dovish signal earlier this week

* Cheap loans programme should be adjusted -IMF

BUDAPEST, Jan 30 Hungary's central bank should consider further cautious monetary easing due to persistent disinflationary pressures, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday after concluding its regular annual country review.

The National Bank of Hungary left its base rate on hold at a record low 2.1 percent for the sixth straight month on Tuesday, but sent a dovish signal, saying recent data had nudged it closer to looser monetary policy.

"Inflationary pressures remain subdued and with output still below potential, a weak external environment, and falling commodity prices, inflation is likely to remain low for an extended period," the IMF said in a statement.

"The mission, therefore, sees scope for further cautious monetary easing, particularly given the improved resilience of household balance sheets to exchange rate risk, and also in light of the recent quantitative easing by the ECB."

The central bank could not comment immediately on the IMF report.

Hungarian consumer prices fell 0.9 percent in December, as lower oil prices caused household energy costs to tumble. The central bank says it hopes to push inflation back to its 3 percent target in the second half of 2016.

The IMF also said that while the Hungarian banking sector, which pays one of the highest taxes in the European Union, remained under pressure, its vulnerability to shocks had lessened.

"The conversion of FX mortgages at market exchange rates has significantly reduced the exposure of the private sector to exchange rate risk, and is likely to improve asset quality while reducing the banking sector's reliance on FX swaps," it said.

However it added that bank lending continued to contract, calling for adjustments to the central bank's cheap loans programme to better support economic growth as well as a reduction in the tax bill of the financial sector.

Central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy has said the bank's Funding for Growth Scheme, which provides free funding to banks that they can lend on to businesses, could be expanded to include big companies this year.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Heinrich)