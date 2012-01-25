BUDAPEST Jan 25 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is optimistic that a deal on financial support with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union can be reached by the end of March, he told the Wall Street Journal in an interview on Wednesday.

Orban, whose government is under pressure to change disputed laws on the central bank and the judiciary to avoid legal action by the European Commission, said he could push any necessary legal changes through parliament by the end of next month.

Orban told the WSJ the timing of the deal also depended on the EU and the IMF, which ended informal talks on financial support to Hungary last month over a row on central bank legislation which is seen curbing the bank's independence.

Orban said even though Hungary would be able to raise money from markets for the next year or two without an agreement, in the long run, current borrowing costs of around 9 percent would be unsustainable. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Sandor Peto)