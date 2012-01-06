BUDAPEST Jan 6 The International Monetary Fund will discuss the 2011 monitoring report on Hungary on Jan 18, the Fund's resident representative in Hungary told Reuters on Friday, adding that the IMF had no comment on an article based on the leaked document.

"We have no comment on these reports or on leaked documents," IMF Representative Iryna Ivaschenko told Reuters in an emailed reply to questions.

"As already announced, the IMF will discuss the 2011 Article IV and Post-Program Monitoring on January 18. Publication of documents related to those discussions will be up to the authorities."

The web site figyelo.hu published details from the document earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)