SARVAR, Hungary, Sept 7 Hungary's ruling Fidesz party will never support any freeze in pensions but can accept targeted spending cuts, such as in the costs of bureaucracy in talks with international lenders, its parliamentary group leader Antal Rogan said on Friday.

"The parliamentary group is of the view that no measure makes sense with regard to pensions. Freezing pensions does not make sense," Rogan told a news conference after a three-day summit of the ruling party in the western town of Sarvar.

He said the government should work toward an agreement with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union of a financial safety net but only if a planned 300 billion forint stimulus package can be fully implemented next year. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)