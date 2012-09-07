SARVAR, Hungary, Sept 7 Hungary's ruling Fidesz
party will never support any freeze in pensions but can accept
targeted spending cuts, such as in the costs of bureaucracy in
talks with international lenders, its parliamentary group leader
Antal Rogan said on Friday.
"The parliamentary group is of the view that no measure
makes sense with regard to pensions. Freezing pensions does not
make sense," Rogan told a news conference after a three-day
summit of the ruling party in the western town of Sarvar.
He said the government should work toward an agreement with
the International Monetary Fund and the European Union of a
financial safety net but only if a planned 300 billion forint
stimulus package can be fully implemented next year.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)