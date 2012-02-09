BUDAPEST Feb 9 The International Monetary Fund needs to see tangible steps by the Hungarian government on critical economic issues to resume talks on financial assistance, the Fund's representative in Hungary said on Thursday.

"We first need to see tangible steps that the government is ready to engage on macro critical issues, otherwise we remain ready," Iryna Ivaschenko told a business conference, reiterating IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde's position.

In response to a question she said the recent collapse of national airline Malev carried financial risks for the government but their headline impact on the budget was difficult to assess at this stage, as the situation was volatile. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)