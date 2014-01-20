BUDAPEST Jan 20 There is no threat of deflation in the Hungarian economy despite price growth running near historic lows, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.

"Hungary is a country where inflation has to be looked for under a microscope, without, however, there being any deflationary threat in the economy," Orban told a conference.

Annual inflation fell to 0.4 percent in December, the lowest in 43 years, due largely to government-imposed cuts in household energy prices, as well as lower food prices. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)