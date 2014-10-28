BUDAPEST Oct 28 Hungary's market-leading telecommunications firm Magyar Telekom may be forced to cut back investments or review its staffing if a planned new Internet tax takes effect, Chief Executive Chris Mattheisen was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

He told the business portal portfolio.hu that the tax burden in Hungary was limiting the Deutsche Telekom unit's profitability and its shares' dividend potential, a big factor in their attractiveness.

The centre-right government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has followed years of sectoral surtaxes with a new plan to tax data transfers. This has sparked protests from consumers and companies who fear the tax would limit use of the Internet and thereby curtail free expression.

"We cannot pretend the sectoral taxes have had no effect on Magyar Telekom, seeing as we have not been able to pay dividend for the second year in a row, and our job cuts are partly due to poorer results than before," Mattheisen said.

Magyar Telekom recently signed a special agreement with the Hungarian government on a fast-track network expansion and the company spent about 59 billion forints ($243.7 million) last month on new mobile broadband frequencies.

"Any new tax burden will affect our investments, our regular investments as well as the ones included in our special partnership agreement with the government," Mattheisen said, adding that new cost-saving rounds could affect employees.

He said the company was "shocked" to see the government's tax proposal last week and the company's crisis management group had convened to analyse the government's motivations, which he said the company still did not understand.

"The government says voice traffic is moving toward data services, but our numbers show different," he said. "Since the telecom sectoral surtax was introduced (in 2011), our voice and text traffic has not decreased, neither has the tax base.

"We would like to get the bill withdrawn and we will not consider it final until it has passed. We still trust that decision makers will understand and accept the arguments of the sector," Mattheisen said.

He added that the Internet economy was just beginning to bloom in Hungary but the tax risked technologies such as cloud-based computing and machine-to-machine Internet use would be severely limited, affecting competitiveness and growth as well. (1 US dollar = 242.1000 Hungarian forint) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)