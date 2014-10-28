BUDAPEST Oct 28 Hungary's market-leading
telecommunications firm Magyar Telekom may be forced
to cut back investments or review its staffing if a planned new
Internet tax takes effect, Chief Executive Chris Mattheisen was
quoted as saying on Tuesday.
He told the business portal portfolio.hu that the tax burden
in Hungary was limiting the Deutsche Telekom unit's
profitability and its shares' dividend potential, a big factor
in their attractiveness.
The centre-right government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban
has followed years of sectoral surtaxes with a new plan to tax
data transfers. This has sparked protests from consumers and
companies who fear the tax would limit use of the Internet and
thereby curtail free expression.
"We cannot pretend the sectoral taxes have had no effect on
Magyar Telekom, seeing as we have not been able to pay dividend
for the second year in a row, and our job cuts are partly due to
poorer results than before," Mattheisen said.
Magyar Telekom recently signed a special agreement with the
Hungarian government on a fast-track network expansion and the
company spent about 59 billion forints ($243.7 million) last
month on new mobile broadband frequencies.
"Any new tax burden will affect our investments, our regular
investments as well as the ones included in our special
partnership agreement with the government," Mattheisen said,
adding that new cost-saving rounds could affect employees.
He said the company was "shocked" to see the government's
tax proposal last week and the company's crisis management group
had convened to analyse the government's motivations, which he
said the company still did not understand.
"The government says voice traffic is moving toward data
services, but our numbers show different," he said. "Since the
telecom sectoral surtax was introduced (in 2011), our voice and
text traffic has not decreased, neither has the tax base.
"We would like to get the bill withdrawn and we will not
consider it final until it has passed. We still trust that
decision makers will understand and accept the arguments of the
sector," Mattheisen said.
He added that the Internet economy was just beginning to
bloom in Hungary but the tax risked technologies such as
cloud-based computing and machine-to-machine Internet use would
be severely limited, affecting competitiveness and growth as
well.
(1 US dollar = 242.1000 Hungarian forint)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)