BUDAPEST, Oct 28 About 100,000 Hungarians
rallied on Tuesday night to protest at a planned tax on data
traffic and the broader course of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's
government they saw as undermining democracy and relations with
European Union peers.
It was by far the largest protest since his centre-right
government took power in 2010 and pursued moves to redefine many
walks of life, drawing accusations of creeping authoritarianism,
although it was re-elected by a landslide this year.
Orban's government has imposed special taxes on the banking,
retail, energy and telecommunications sectors to keep the budget
deficit in check, jeopardising profits in some parts of the
economy and unnerving international investors.
The Internet data levy idea was first floated in the 2015
tax code submitted to the Central European country's parliament
last week, triggering objections from Internet service providers
and users who felt it was anti-democratic.
The crowd, which was organised by a Facebook-based social
network and appeared to draw mostly well-heeled professionals,
marched through central Budapest demanding the repeal of the
planned tax and the ouster of Orban.
Many protesters held up makeshift signs that read "ERROR!"
and "How many times do you want to skin us?"
Zsolt Varady, an internet entrepreneur and founder of a
now-defunct Hungarian social network iwiw.hu, told the crowd
that the tax threatened to undermine Internet freedoms.
"Between 2006 and 2006 iwiw motivated many people to get an
internet subscription," Varady said. "People were willing to pay
for the service because they knew, saw and felt that their lives
were becoming better... The Internet tax threatens the further
growth of the Internet as well as freedom of information."
TAX REDUCED AFTER FIRST PROTEST
The government had planned to tax internet data transfers at
a rate of 150 forints per gigabyte. After analysts calculated
this would total more than the sector's annual revenue and an
initial protest drew thousands on Sunday, Fidesz
submitted a bill that capped the tax at 700 forints per month
for individuals and 5,000 forints for companies.
That did not placate Tuesday's protesters.
"I am a student, my parents are not well off, neither am I,
so I work hard," said Ildiko Pirk, a 22-year-old studying
nursing. "I doubt the internet companies won't build this tax
into their prices. And I have a computer, a smartphone, as does
my mother and my four siblings... That adds up."
She said the internet was vital for her to get the books she
needs for her studies but also to read unbiased news that is not
under the control of Hungary's ruling political elite.
She and other protesters said the government's other moves
also bothered them, such as a perceived mismanagement of the
economy and a recent dispute with the United States over alleged
corruption of Hungarian public officials.
The Orban government denied any anti-democratic agenda,
saying it aimed only to get all economic sectors to share the
tax burden and was tapping into a trend of telecommunications
shifting away from already-taxed telephony and text messages.
The European Commission also criticised the proposed tax.
"It's part of a pattern... of actions which have limited
freedoms or sought to take rents without achieving a wider
economic or social interest," said Ryan Heath, spokesman for
outgoing Commission Vice President Neelie Kroes.
Heath said the tax was economically misguided because it was
based on data traffic now growing rapidly around the world.
