BUDAPEST Oct 22 Hungary's government plans to
levy a new tax on Internet data transfers, according to the
draft 2015 tax bill submitted to parliament late on Tuesday,
which could hit Internet providers and the country's
telecommunications companies.
The draft tax code contains a provision for Internet
providers to pay 150 forints (60 US cents) in tax per gigabyte
of data traffic, but would also allow companies to offset
corporate income tax against the Internet tax.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has in the past few
years also imposed special taxes on the banking, retail,
telecommunications and energy sectors to keep the budget deficit
in check, jeopardising profits in some sectors of the economy
and unnerving international investors.
News of the Internet tax sparked anger among consumers, who
feared providers would pass on the cost of the proposed levy to
users.
The Economy Ministry said it expects the Internet tax to
generate an annual revenue of 20 billion forints ($83 million).
However, Internet traffic in Hungary reached more than 1
billion gigabytes in 2013, which would generate a tax revenue of
about 175 billion forints, according to data compiled by the
consultancy eNet and quoted by portfolio.hu.
Traffic has probably grown since, eNet noted, so the tax
could hit Internet providers by more than 200 billion forints if
left unchanged.
The government's low estimate of revenue may therefore
suggest it will impose a cap on the amount of tax any single
Internet provider will have to pay. Index.hu quoted ruling
Fidesz party lawmaker Antal Rogan as saying there would be
further changes to the tax, including a cap. Rogan did not
elaborate.
A government spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
Analysts at Equilor Securities said on Wednesday that
Deutsche Telekom's subsidiary Magyar Telekom
could expect to pay about 10 billion forints per year
if there was no limit on the proposed tax.
"Although corporate taxes offset this amount Magyar Telekom
has paid only 200-300 million forints worth of such tax in
recent years because its parent company used tax breaks,"
Equilor noted.
"The company could theoretically pass on the burden to its
clients but that requires a business policy decision so it's too
early to say much about that. The tax could, however, boost
uncertainty about a resumption of dividend payments at Magyar
Telekom."
Magyar Telekom did not immediately comment. The company
recently said it would pay no dividend for 2014 in order to keep
its debt in check.
Within hours of the tax provision being published, tens of
thousands of people joined a Facebook group protesting the levy,
and thousands expect to attend a rally against the tax outside
parliament on Sunday.
Magyar Telekom shares opened trading 3.2 percent lower at
0714 GMT, underperforming the blue chip index, which was
flat.
(1 US dollar = 240.7500 Hungarian forint)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Susan Fenton)