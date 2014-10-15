* Tickets for luxury train sold out in 10 days
* Iran to put military marshals on train for security
* Couple "relaxes into rhythm" of the train
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Oct 15 A luxury train connecting the
capitals of Hungary and Iran left Budapest for the first time on
Wednesday, with 70 passengers set to cross the Balkans, the
Bosphorus and Kurdistan on the way to Persia aboard a set of
deluxe railcars.
The two-week trip sets back each participant at least 9,000
pounds ($14,333) and some as much as 25,000 pounds including
full service with private bathroom, a sightseeing program and
the beautiful scenery that rolls leisurely by for about 7,000 km
(4,350 miles).
The tickets for the first train sold out in 10 days, said
Tim Littler, the founder of tour operator Golden Eagle, adding
he planned four more trains to make the trip next year.
"There is a huge vacuum in the tourist industry for people
who would like to go to Iran, but want to do it in comfort and
safety," Littler told Reuters while aboard a pre-war sleeper as
a steam locomotive pulled the cars through the Hungarian plains.
"The train offers both of those things," he added. "Luxury
train travel sells for about $1,000-to-$2,000 per day, and this
trip is in that price range."
The train may carry more wealth than the annual economic
output of some of the places it crosses, but he said that has
almost never posed security problems in Golden Eagle's adventure
destinations.
"We had more problems in Russia when we started 25 years
ago," he said. "We went into areas where people were literally
starving and we arrived in an opulent train full of caviar and
sturgeon and fine wines."
To make sure absolutely no problem arises, some countries
offered extra assistance, he said. The Iranian government, which
has announced it would spend heavily to develop its tourism
industry, said it would put military marshals on the train.
FROM MAIL TO LUXURY RAIL
The core of the service is four cars that another British
businessman, Howard Trinder, bought from the Hungarian postal
service and retrofitted into luxury sleepers at a cost of about
250 million forints ($1 million) apiece. Budapest is the
starting point of the trip because that is where the train is
based.
"We built the four deluxe cars which I funded and marketed
them to the UK," Trinder said, nursing a glass of beer in the
bar carriage as he waited for his first lunch on board. "Tim
came up with the idea (of Tehran) ... My first answer was no."
But that no turned into a yes after a long conversation.
Once the company cleared a string of problems - including
ensuring power supply through a custom-built generator car,
securing permits in five countries and fighting off sanctions
against Iran (using an Australian affiliate) - the train was
finally attached to an old steam locomotive.
Historic railcars, including the former carriages used by
Hungary's Communist political elite as well as the newly
retrofitted dining cars, were attached to the train, 13 cars
long in all.
With a loud hiss and a tall plume of steam and smoke, the
train pulled out of Budapest Nyugati Terminus and headed east.
Australian winemakers Dianne and Giorgio Gjergja leaned back in
their compartment to enjoy the autumn scenery and a cup of tea.
"We are relaxed into the rhythm of the train," Dianne told
Reuters.
"It is wonderful. Service is excellent. We can't wait to get
into Iran. We have seen the other destinations and will enjoy
seeing them again, but Iran is exotic. I am very excited."
