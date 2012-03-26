* FX debt could be issued once IMF/EU deal reached, ministry
says
* Sources say Hungary testing interest in markets for bond
issue
* Investors split on whether issue could come before IMF
deal
(Adds details, comments)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, March 26 Hungary's economy ministry
said on Monday the country wants to secure an international
financing backstop before issuing foreign currency debt, and
talks held already with foreign and domestic banks were aimed at
preparing the way for this.
But market sources in Budapest and London said a debt issue
might come even before a credit deal with the IMF and EU -
risking renewed investor suspicion that Hungary may not really
want such an accord, fearing it would lessen its independence.
A multibillion-euro precautionary loan from the
International Monetary Fund and the European Union would rein in
borrowing costs from unsustainable levels after Hungary saw its
credit score cut to "junk" by major rating agencies.
Despite repeated government pledges for a fast agreement,
progress towards a deal, seen vital to restore investor trust in
Hungary after nearly two years of unorthodox economic policies,
has been hampered by a row with the EU on new legislation.
Brussels is pursuing action over Hungary's failure to
modify laws on the independence of the central bank, the
national data protection authority and the retirement age of
judges.
"We are committed to starting loan negotiations as soon as
possible, the government has declared this strongly on repeated
occasions, and it has already taken numerous steps to this end,"
the Economy Ministry said in an emailed response to questions.
"Naturally, apart from continuous discussions with
representatives of the EU/IMF, we are monitoring market
developments together with the (debt agency) AKK and the
international and domestic banks cooperating with them to ensure
that we can come to market with the best possible conditions
after the agreement is reached," the ministry said.
The ministry was asked about a Saturday report by local news
agency MTI that said Hungary could come to market with a
dollar-denominated bond as soon as next month.
The official credit talks have not even started due to a
legal debate with the European Commission that is now in its
third month about new Hungarian laws and most analysts do not
expect a deal before the middle of the year.
A London-based fund manager who wished to remain unnamed
said the Hungarian government had been in discussions with
foreign banks including JP Morgan and Citigroup
in the past two weeks about a possible debt issue.
JP Morgan and Citigroup could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The fund manager said some banks ruled out that Hungary
would issue the bond as that would be negative to the IMF/EU
talks, but "I am of the camp that they need to offer a decent
premium", and Hungary could probably issue at the long end of
the yield curve, for 7-10 years.
"The 10-year (bond) they issued last year is trading at 7.30
percent, they would need to offer 8 percent. It would go into
the (JP Morgan) index so index trackers would buy it," the fund
manager added.
In March and April 2011, after announcing fiscal reforms
which boosted market sentiment, Hungary successfully placed
dollar-denominated bonds worth a total of $4.25 billion.
"EVEN TURKEYS CAN FLY"
Hungary has Eastern Europe's highest debt at around 80
percent of economic output and was downgraded to "junk" by all
three main rating agencies in the past months due to a toxic
mixture of weak growth, high debt and unpredictable policies.
An IMF/EU deal could guarantee continued access to market
financing for the country which has to roll over foreign
currency debt worth over 4 billion euros this year, even if the
euro zone debt crisis deepens.
A credit deal could cut the high yields that Hungary pays on
its debt, but debt agency AKK head Istvan Torocskei told Reuters
last week that international markets had been favourable to debt
issues in the past months, and Hungary might tap the market too
if market conditions are supportive.
Hungarian forint-denominated government bond yields rose to
two-month highs after Torocskei's comments, and were mixed on
Monday, with 10-year bonds trading flat at yields around 9.05
percent.
Market participants have said Hungary must be cautious as a
bond issue might create the impression that the government only
wants to win time with the IMF/EU talks and does not sincerely
want a deal that would cut its independence in economic policy.
Zsolt Papp, fund manager at Union Bancaire Privée in Zurich,
said he would be "very surprised" if Hungary organised a bond
issue before investors learn the content and size of a credit
deal with the IMF and the EU.
One Budapest-based trader said the government could still
try to come out with a bond if the forint remains stable.
Abundant liquidity in international bond markets may even
allow an issue if the government is able to persuade investors
that it plans measures to cut the budget deficit to make the EU
withdraw a decision to suspend some funds to Hungary next year.
"In a strong wind even turkeys can fly... but if the wind is
not strong enough, the turkey will fall on its face," the trader
said.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai/Gergely Szakacs, additional
reporting from Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by Stephen
Nisbet)