BUDAPEST Jan 7 Hungary has mandated the Bank of
China for an investor road show that may be followed by a
yuan-denominated sovereign bond issuance, the first from central
Europe, a press official for Hungarian debt agency AKK told
Reuters on Thursday.
"The negotiations about this have already taken place and
the (Hungarian) prime minister has announced this, so the
possibility is there," the official said.
Hungarian Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told Reuters last
month it was "very important" that Hungary should issue a
renminbi-denominated bond this year under a deal signed with
China in November.
The upper limit of this issue could be 3 billion yuan
($455.37 million), Varga said.
($1 = 6.588 Chinese yuan renminbi)
