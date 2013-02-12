BRIEF-Changjiang Securities to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - Hungary, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, plans to issue US dollar-denominated SEC registered Global bonds with five- and 10-year maturities, returning to the international capital markets for the first time since 2011.
The sovereign has released initial price thoughts of 345bp area over US Treasuries for a five-year tenor and of 355bp area over Treasuries for a 10-year tenor.
Both issues will be of benchmark size, with pricing expected later today.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the transaction. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at Mint South India Banking conclave in Bengaluru. GMF: LIVECHAT - WEEKAHEAD