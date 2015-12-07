(Adds police saying no explosives found)
BUDAPEST Dec 7 Police said they found no
explosives on a German passenger plane after it diverted to
Budapest on Monday following a bomb threat.
The jet operated by Condor airlines, heading from
Berlin to Hurghada in Egypt, had turned back from Serbian
airspace after the alert.
"Police have finished the search and have not found any
explosives or explosive devices," Hungarian police spokeswoman
Viktoria Csiszer-Kovacs said.
German airline Condor said it had received an "unspecified
threat" made via telephone.
The incident came a month after the downing of a Russian
airliner, also an Airbus A321, over Egypt on Oct. 31, for which
a group affiliated with Islamic State claimed responsibility.
The Kremlin has since concluded a bomb destroyed the plane,
killing 224 people.
(Reporting by Budapest newsroom, additional reporting by
Victoria Bryan and Paul Carrel in Berlin, Editing by Catherine
Evans and Angus MacSwan)