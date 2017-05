BUDAPEST Police said they found no explosives on a German passenger plane after it diverted to Budapest on Monday following a bomb threat.

The jet operated by Condor airlines, heading from Berlin to Hurghada in Egypt, turned back from Serbian airspace after the alert.

"Police have finished the search and have not found any explosives or explosive devices," police spokeswoman Viktoria Csiszer-Kovacs said.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)