(Repeats story published late on Friday)
* Plaques to Jewish families unveiled in Tokaj last month
* Another symbol of Hungary's coming to term with its past
* Successful Jewish families once made and traded Tokaji
Aszu wine
* Jews deported to death camps in 1944, few survived
* Zimmermann family history remembered in village for first
time
* Part of wider Jewish revival
By Krisztina Than
MÁD, Hungary, July 22 Two plaques put up in the
village of Mád last month commemorate the important role Jewish
families played in making Hungary's golden Tokaj wine, most of
whom perished in the Holocaust.
The plaques mark another step in Hungary on a painful
journey in coming to terms with the treatment of its Jews during
World War Two when most were handed over to the Nazis.
After two centuries of prosperity generated from the sweet
wine that became popular in the courts of Europe, Jews in Tokaj
were deported with the help of the Hungarian Gendarmerie to a
ghetto and from there to Auschwitz concentration camp.
The plaques were mounted on the former home of the
Zimmermann family, one of the biggest and most successful
winemakers and wine traders of Mád in the northeast of Hungary,
after a lengthy campaign by family members.
From the Zimmermanns sent to Auschwitz from their home in
Mád only Susy Oster, who was born Zsuzsanna Zimmermann in 1928
and now lives in the United States, escaped the gas chambers.
But when asked if her mother had found some peace now that
her family home in Mád was remembered, her daughter Beverly Fox
said in an emailed response to Reuters:
"No, it has not given her any peace.
"How can it when everything that generations of her family
toiled for, and not just her family, but all Jewish families,
had everything taken away from them? How can you ever have peace
after your country deports you ... and sends you through the
gates of hell?"
The central European nation deported half a million Jews. In
the final months of the war, Hungarian fascists executed
thousands of Jews, shooting them and pushing them into the
Danube river.
From the village of Mád, around 250 Jews were deported.
Their properties and vineyards on a plain of volcanic soil near
the Carpathian mountains were mostly confiscated.
JEWISH ROOTS
Fox recognised her mother's home in a photo of the
wine-making company Royal Tokaji, which now owns the buildings,
when she was planning a trip to Hungary and the family embarked
on a mission to gain recognition of the area's Jewish roots.
Around 30 Jews returned to the village after the war but
they had all left by the 1970s and today there is not a single
Jewish family living in Mád.
Alongside the plaques, however, there is a push to
rediscover the wine-making region's Jewish roots. Hundreds of
Hasidic Jewish pilgrims flock annually to Mád to visit the
Baroque synagogue and the newly restored rabbi's house.
The plaques marked the first time that any Jewish family was
given public recognition in Tokaj.
"This is a unique story: as far I know this is the first
time that a (Jewish) family is remembered this way with a plaque
in the Tokaj region," Mariann Frank, who leads a project to
revive the region's Jewish traditions, said.
"If we face this openly, and put up as many signs as
possible to commemorate the really once flourishing Jewish
winemakers and wine traders of the region, I think the region
and the country would benefit," Gabor Banfalvi, who runs tours
of the region, added.
The region is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and attracts
tens of thousands of tourists each year, among them descendants
of the Jewish families who once lived there.
"WINE OF KINGS"
The Tokaj region produces one of a handful of wines around
the world made with fruit affected by "noble rot", induced by
the "Botrytis" fungus that shrivels grapes and concentrates
their sugar. The flagship is Tokaji Aszu.
Paired with foie gras, blue cheese or desserts, Tokaj wines
are valued for their richness and complexity.
Tokaj's Aszu wines first appeared in literature in 1576 but
it was in the 17th century that the wine became a favourite of
wine connoisseurs.
Louis XV of France who served it to his famous mistress
Madame de Pompadour called Tokaji the "Wine of Kings, King of
Wines." Royalty, writers and composers including Peter the
Great, Goethe, Liszt and Schubert were all devotees.
The first Jews arrived in Mad in the early 1700s. As the
trade in Tokaj wines flourished, the Jewish community became
more established around Mád with the building of the synagogue
and the setting up of a school for rabbis.
After World War Two, Zahava Szasz Stessel in the book "Wine
and thorns in Tokay Valley" recounts how survivors returned home
to find their houses occupied and their possessions taken.
During the communist years, the vineyards were used for mass
production and run by cooperatives to slake the thirst of the
Soviet Union and other states but when that era ended foreign
investors moved in to restore the wine's quality.
IMPORTANCE OF THE PLAQUES
Royal Tokaji Wine Company was founded by British wine writer
and expert Hugh Johnson. Another investor in the firm was Jacob
Rothschild of the banking family.
The Zimmermanns contacted the company last year and after
lengthy negotiations, the plaques were put up. Fox described the
process as "extremely hard".
Royal Tokaji General Manager Charlie Mount told Reuters that
it was quickly established that some of the buildings that house
the company's offices had been owned by the Zimmermanns.
"There was some difficulty with the records in deciding and
agreeing exactly which of those buildings had been owned by the
Zimmermann family," he said.
Mount said the family had not asked for the buildings to be
returned to them. Fox said that her mother in the past had
considered asking for reparation from the Hungarian state but
had never lodged an official request.
"Susy did think of asking for restitution, but the Hungarian
government was not giving any," Fox wrote in an email.
A Hungarian government spokesman said the land compensation
process in Hungary in the 1990s was based on the principle of
compensation. "The compensation process has been closed, no new
claims can be lodged," the spokesman's office said, adding that
individual annuity compensation payments continued for
survivors.
Mount also said that it was a long and sensitive process to
agree to a wording on the plaques that reflected history
accurately and also met with the family's approval.
"This is the family story we are telling and it was very
important to get that correct. And that was difficult, it was a
long process and I think it should be a long process because
these are important matters that have to be correctly
reflected," Mount said.
The plaques now say that from the early 1800s, through
generations, the Zimmermann family produced and traded wines in
Tokaj. "In May 1944, the family was deported to Auschwitz along
with other Jewish families of Mád," the inscription reads.
In an interview recorded by the Holocaust Memorial Museum in
Washington in 1994, Susy Oster recalled her childhood in Mád as
an idyllic period which ended suddenly in May 1944.
"We were taken to this very old beautiful temple ... the
whole population of Mád was confined to the temple for one
night," she said. "The next morning we were walked through our
town to the railroad tracks and put on a train."
(Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by Peter Millership)