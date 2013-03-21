BUDAPEST, March 21 A Hungarian television
journalist said he would return an award he was given last week
after he was accused of anti-Semitism and the government said it
gave him the award by mistake.
In a clip of one of his programmes from 2010, posted on
YouTube, Ferenc Szaniszlo said on a programme on private Echo TV
that Israel had been created by the West as a bastion against
Arab-Muslim countries, but that it would lose its importance
once the region's oil and gas ran out.
Israel's Ambassador Ilan Mor accused Szaniszlo of "spreading
anti-Semitic conspiracy theories against Israel". U.S.
Ambassador Eleni Tsakopoulos Kounalakis said rewarding
Szaniszlo, "an individual who has publicly engaged in hate
speech, is deeply disappointing".
Hungary's minister for human resources, Zoltan Balog, asked
the journalist to return the award in a letter on Tuesday,
saying he had been unaware of Szaniszlo's remarks which went
against the values of the government.
Echo TV aired a programme on Wednesday night that featured a
20-minute speech by Szaniszlo, who criticised hat he said was an
international conspiracy before saying he would return the award
to relieve pressure on Hungary.
"It is true that I stand beside Palestine, as does President
Obama," Szaniszlo told viewers in a sombre voice. "It's true I
criticise the current Israeli government, as do many Israelis."
However, he rejected accusations of anti-Semitism and said
the powers that had criticised him - including the United
States, Israel, Germany and France - did not respect his right
to free speech.
"Why is this so important to them? Do they want to discuss
my prize in front of the United Nations perhaps? Isn't this
ridiculous? No. This is tragicomic. It is the decaying world
order stripping itself naked. Laughable."
It is not the first anti-Semitism row Hungary has had to
deal with over the past months.
Late last year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban condemned a call
by a far-right Jobbik lawmaker to draw up lists of Jews as
"unworthy" of his country, promising he would protect all
citizens from any kind of discrimination.
Marton Gyongyosi's remarks caused international outrage and
he later apologised.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Alison Williams)