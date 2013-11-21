BUDAPEST Nov 21 Hungarian novelist and
Auschwitz survivor Imre Kertesz, 84, winner of the 2002 Nobel
Literature Prize, had surgery on Thursday to repair a broken hip
and was in stable condition, the medical director of the
hospital said.
Kertesz was admitted early on Thursday after falling in his
home and hitting his right hip, Lajos Zsiros told a news
conference.
"We performed surgery to unify the fractured bones in the
morning," he said. He said Kertesz would have to remain in
hospital for about 10 days.
"This bone fracture can heal, however, we need to add that
given his other illnesses, his age of 84 years, this is very
dangerous at this age, so we are doing everything to prevent any
complications," Zsiros said.
Kertesz won the Nobel Prize for works the judges said
portrayed the Nazi death camps as "the ultimate truth" about how
low human beings could fall.
In his work, Kertesz returns repeatedly to the experience of
Auschwitz, the camp in German-occupied Poland where over one
million Jews and other victims of the Nazis died.
