BUDAPEST Oct 25 More than half of companies in
Hungary are unable to fill vacancies due to a shortage of
workers, a survey by staffing company ManpowerGroup
showed on Tuesday, the highest level on record.
Years of emigration to Western Europe have created labour
shortages in countries on the European Union's eastern flank
like Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, which make it tough
for businesses of all kinds to recruit.
The annual survey by ManpowerGroup showed 57 percent of
Hungarian companies polled had difficulties finding workers, a
10 percentage point leap from last year. That compares to a
global average of 40 percent in a survey including 42 countries.
Hungarian companies "compete for workers not just with local
rivals but with employers in western European and neighbouring
countries as well," ManpowerGroup's local Managing Director
Laszlo Dalanyi was quoted as saying.
He said Hungary's biggest disadvantage was the lower level
of wages offered to workers, which made it hard to retain or
attract talented employees.
"Hungarian companies feel that lifting wages would threaten
their competitiveness," Dalanyi was quoted as saying. "However,
the labour shortage has reached such an extent that it also
damages competitiveness."
The survey said a third of Hungarian companies were unable
to fill vacancies because there were no applicants at all for a
given positions. Another third of employers were having problems
as applicants were not sufficiently qualified, it said.
The top 10 list of problematic hiring areas ranges from
blue-collar jobs such as carpenters, electricians and plumbers
to drivers, engineers, doctors, information technology experts
and accountants.
ManpowerGroup said a third of local companies try to tackle
the shortage by giving their workers additional training while
16 percent offered more favourable benefits.
The survey said Japan was the worst hit, with 86 percent of
companies facing a shortage of workers, while Romania and
Bulgaria, among the poorest members of the European Union,
scored 72 and 62 percent, respectively.
Samsung Electronics has recruited Ukrainian
workers to keep its Hungarian factory running. German carmakers
Audi and Daimler have also said they are
feeling the impact of the crunch.
Hungary's unemployment rate fell to 4.9 percent in the
June-August period. Gross wages were up by an annual 6.9 percent
in August at a time of no inflation.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government is planning to cut
payroll taxes in a two- to three-year programme that will also
include incentives for employers to raise wages.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)