BUDAPEST Aug 29 Outstanding loans to Hungarian
companies fell 6.4 percent in annual terms in the second quarter
of the year despite a significant decline in interest rates, the
central bank said in its lending survey on Thursday.
The bank has cut its base rate by a total of 320 basis
points to 3.8 percent since last August, and lending interest
rates tracked the fall, but commercial banks have not eased
other conditions for borrowers, the survey said.
"Any major improvement in the trends in lending would
require permanent and large-scale easing of conditions, which is
prevented by banks' cautious behaviour," the bank said.
"Overall, due to tight non-price conditions, only a limited
range of companies can benefit from favourable interest rate
conditions," it added.
