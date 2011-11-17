* FX mortgage repayment scheme weighs on banks, forint

* Banks seen further tightening corporate, mortgage lending-cbank

BUDAPEST Nov 17 Hungarian banks expect investment loans to decline as the euro zone's debt crisis and their own heavy losses weigh on economic growth prospects, a quarterly lending survey by the National Bank of Hungary showed on Thursday.

The euro crisis is cutting the lending capacity of the foreign parents of Hungarian banks, while domestic lenders have been hit by Hungarian government measures including a scheme enabling people who took out mortgages in foreign currencies to repay on preferential terms.

"This was the first time since early 2010 that in their forward-looking answers for the next six months the respondents (banks) did not expect any rebound in long-term (corporate) loans," the bank said in the survey.

The early repayment scheme has weighed on the forint which fell to record lows to the euro earlier this week, highlighting concerns that Hungary's economy is the most exposed in Central Europe to the risks of a spillover of the euro crisis.

The government intends the scheme to cut reliance on foreign currency financing and ease the impact of the euro crisis, but it imposes big losses on banks as the loans -- mainly in Swiss franc -- are paid back at below market exchange rates.

The central bank said banks expect to further tighten lending conditions to small and medium-sized firms and in housing loans as well.

"(By) tightening, banks may offset these negative effects (from the repayment scheme) through higher forint interest rates," the survey said. "Hence, higher interest rates deter customers from refinancing their foreign currency loans (from forint loans)."

The central bank earlier projected that about 20 percent of households' mortgages -- which total about 5 trillion forints ($22 billion) -- will be repaid in the scheme.

Banks are expected to put forward proposals about the rest of those loans by early next week, after the government started negotiations with the bank sector two weeks ago.

In the corporate sector, most banks expect a decline in demand for long-term loans for the next six months. ($1 = 231.596 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)