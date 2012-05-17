* State-owned MFB offers $17.3 mln for Takarekbank- Index
* Govt aims to use stake to help ignite lending, growth
BUDAPEST May 17 Hungary's state-owned
development bank MFB has offered to pay 4 billion forints ($17.3
million) for a 38 percent stake in savings cooperative
Takarekbank to help boost lending and restart growth in the
country, a website reported on Thursday.
MFB has approached Germany's DZ Bank to buy its stake in the
umbrella bank of savings cooperatives, with the government
hoping it can influence Hungary's struggling economy through its
more than 1,600 branches, index.hu said, without naming its
sources.
Hungary produced one of the weakest first-quarter economic
output figures in the European Union, with a 1.3 percent
quarterly contraction, second only to Greece in the EU.
The government has sought ways to breathe new life into bank
lending, and MFB Chief Executive Officer Laszlo Baranyay
confirmed earlier this month that one way to do that would be
through MFB's presence in the commercial banking market.
"There are situations when we must temporarily replace
commercial banks," Baranyay told the weekly Heti Valasz. "We are
indeed in talks with the foreign owners of Takarekbank, with
results expected in the near future."
MFB spokesman Janos Nyiri told Reuters he had no further
comment on the issue at the moment.
"At the beginning of the talks the German partner explicitly
asked for excluding publicity," he said in an emailed reply to
questions. "MFB's management respects this request."
DZ Bank held a 38.5 percent stake in Takarekbank at the end
of 2011, with local cooperatives holding a 56.6 percent majority
stake.
($1 = 231.3045 Hungarian forints)
($1 = 0.7849 euros)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)