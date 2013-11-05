BUDAPEST Nov 5 The Hungarian central bank's $12.5 billion stimulus plan may help halt a years-long decline in business lending but banks say a bigger turnaround would require a rebound in investment and more policy predictability.

Bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, a former economy minister, launched a pilot phase of the scheme in April. The bank has extended the programme by up to 2 trillion forints until the end of 2014, with an emphasis on financing new investments.

Reuters interviewed officials at eight major banks in Hungary about the plan and its potential impacts.

They said the scheme, under which the central bank gives commercial banks free funding for loans to small businesses, has jolted the credit market into life, raising the chances a prolonged decline in such lending will end next year.

That could help Hungary's struggling economy out of recession just as Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party seeks re-election.

"The extension of the central bank's Funding for Growth Scheme can be a spark, an anticipated 'first step' in stimulating lending to businesses," Intesa Sanpaolo Group's Hungarian unit, CIB, told Reuters.

"However, an increase in investments, economic growth and a predictable market based on trust are all required for us to be able to speak of a positive and sustained process."

Oros-Com Kft is one of thousands of small firms to have received a loan at 2.5 percent maximum interest under the central bank programme. The 40 million forints ($187,400) the telecoms company borrowed from savings bank Fontana Credit will part-finance a 40 km cable link to be built in eastern Hungary, near the Romanian border, at a total cost of 60 million forints.

"Without the loan this project would have taken a lot longer to implement," said Jozsef Szanto, Chief Financial Officer and co-owner at Oros-Com.

The central bank says the programme has cut financing costs by nearly 4 percentage points for companies involved - a major boon to eligible firms. But banks say not all businesses can be financed within such tight margins.

Lenders also say the sheer size of the programme makes it unlikely that the economy will be able to absorb all the loans on offer until the end of next year.

PLUNGE

Corporate lending in Hungary has fallen by nearly 30 percent since the 2008 financial crisis, which forced the country to seek an international bailout, the biggest decline in central Europe and matched in scale only by a plunge in the Baltics.

Access to credit has also been hampered by unpredictable policy measures undertaken by Orban's government, including Europe's highest bank levy and a foreign currency mortgage relief scheme which hit the banking sector with heavy losses.

Most banks in Hungary expect the long decline in business lending to trough next year, thanks partly to the central bank credit programme, with increased lending seen in 2015.

But some warned that any new solution to the problem of household foreign currency mortgages that hurts banks' capital stocks could again restrain their capacity to lend, jeopardising the success of the stimulus scheme.

"Apart from cheap funding, companies also desire stability, and this can be achieved by government policy through stable taxation and predictability," Hungary's top lender, OTP Bank said.

"In comparison to previous years, the lending practices of banks have changed, looking even more meticulously at who and what projects they finance." ($1 = 219.36 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans)