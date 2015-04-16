* PM says to cut windfall tax in return for more lending

* Most lending increase so far due to central bank scheme

* Stocks rallied after truce, S&P upgraded rating

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, April 16 Banks in Hungary could lose out on a tax cut promised by Prime Minister Viktor Orban because they are struggling to meet a condition he has set them to increase their lending due to weak demand.

Reuters questioned seven major banks operating in Hungary, including the units of Erste, Raiffeisen and UniCredit, about their lending plans.

Orban and the banks have been at loggerheads for years of over taxes and measures aimed at helping households, but that banks say have come at their expense. In February, he offered an olive branch, saying he would cut windfall taxes in the 2016 budget and not impose new levies.

But he said last week that the offer was conditional on banks increasing lending, raising the prospect that if they did not, the truce would be off, hurting the lenders and damaging Hungary's investment outlook.

While he has not put a figure on how much he wants bank lending to rise under his conditions, he has previously said he would like private sector credit to grow by the 7-8 percent annually to keep economic growth above his target of 3 percent.

Most banks who responded to the questions from Reuters said they had seen some increase in demand for loans, but that this was driven mainly by a central bank funding-for-lending scheme that is scheduled to expire at the end of this year.

They gave no numbers for the expected amount or percentage increase.

"The impediment to lending definitely stems from demand rather than supply," the local unit of Belgian KBC Group said in an emailed response to Reuters' questions.

"Corporate investments are driven mainly by state subsidies and without subsidies investments are, in our experience, either delayed or kept at a level to cover amortisation."

Reuters asked the banks about their plans before Orban said the tax reduction was contingent on them increasing lending.

"Among large businesses, the higher volume of investments has so far not led to higher loan demand, a frequent cause of which is self-financing, or parent company financing in the case of foreign businesses," UniCredit said.

The banks said they expected some growth in lending this year, bolstered by the launch of new European Union projects and pent-up demand for home loans.

After Orban offered the truce to banks, Hungarian stocks rallied and Standard & Poor's upgraded the country's debt for the first time in years.

Orban's chief of staff said Hungary would stand by the deal "100 percent", adding however that the government was in talks with banks on how best to increase lending. (Editing by Alison Williams)