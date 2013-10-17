BUDAPEST Oct 17 Hungary is unlikely to see a
turnaround in lending in the short term, the chief executive of
Raiffeisen 's Hungarian unit said on Thursday.
Heinz Wiedner, chief executive of the Austrian lender's
Hungarian business, told a conference that households were still
reeling from old debts and it will take quite a while before
they go back to the market to take out a loan again.
On the corporate side, Wiedner said there was still a
reduction in lending going on and even though the central bank's
lending programme has had some effect, it is not enough.
Wiedner said the low interest rate environment was a
"prerequisite" but that alone would not change sentiment to
boost lending from companies and to attract more foreign direct
investment.
"My short answer is, I don't see a short term turnaround,"
he told a conference of Portfolio.hu.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)