BUDAPEST Oct 2 Hungarian author Peter Esterhazy, whose widely recognised work in postmodern literature has been translated into 24 languages, is suffering from pancreatic cancer, according to an article in a literary magazine published on Friday.

Esterhazy, 65, was not immediately available for comment. Last week he excused himself from the Goteborg Book Fair in Sweden, where he was supposed to appear as a special guest to showcase Hungarian literature, saying in a letter that he was preoccupied by pancreatic cancer.

In that letter, he said he would not talk publicly for now about the pancreatic cancer which was "seeking to take over my life", but that he would elaborate at a later date.

His fellow writer Krisztian Grecso, writing in the magazine Elet ES Irodalom, confirmed his illness, saying: "If there is a God, or even if there is not, Peter must recover."

Esterhazy is the scion of high nobility. One of his best-known works is Celestial Harmonies (2000), a novel about his family's history during the Austro-Hungarian era when their estate was home to people like Austrian composer Joseph Haydn.

A sequel to that book is Revised Edition (2002), which documents how author confronted the discovery that his father had been a communist-era informant.

He is also the author of The Transporters (1983), A Little Hungarian Pornography (1984), and The Book of Hrabal (1990). (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Richard Balmforth)