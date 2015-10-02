BUDAPEST Oct 2 Hungarian author Peter
Esterhazy, whose widely recognised work in postmodern literature
has been translated into 24 languages, is suffering from
pancreatic cancer, according to an article in a literary
magazine published on Friday.
Esterhazy, 65, was not immediately available for comment.
Last week he excused himself from the Goteborg Book Fair in
Sweden, where he was supposed to appear as a special guest to
showcase Hungarian literature, saying in a letter that he was
preoccupied by pancreatic cancer.
In that letter, he said he would not talk publicly for now
about the pancreatic cancer which was "seeking to take over my
life", but that he would elaborate at a later date.
His fellow writer Krisztian Grecso, writing in the magazine
Elet ES Irodalom, confirmed his illness, saying: "If there is a
God, or even if there is not, Peter must recover."
Esterhazy is the scion of high nobility. One of his
best-known works is Celestial Harmonies (2000), a novel about
his family's history during the Austro-Hungarian era when their
estate was home to people like Austrian composer Joseph Haydn.
A sequel to that book is Revised Edition (2002), which
documents how author confronted the discovery that his father
had been a communist-era informant.
He is also the author of The Transporters (1983), A Little
Hungarian Pornography (1984), and The Book of Hrabal (1990).
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Richard Balmforth)