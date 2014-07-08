BUDAPEST, July 8 New Hungarian legislation to compensate borrowers for unvavourable interest rates will require "material capital injections" from the foreign parents of banks operating the country, ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday.

Fitch said Hungarian banks would need this additional capital to restore regulatory capital and lending capacity.

Under a law passed on Friday, banks in Hungary must compensate clients for unfavourable past interest rate adjustments and charges on loans.

Fitch also said that Hungarian banks might have to face further substantial costs from a planned conversion of foreign currency mortgages later this year. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)