BUDAPEST, Sept 25 Banks' refunds to borrowers on past loans could lift Hungary's economic growth by 0.2-0.3 percent next year through higher consumption, the National Bank of Hungary said on Thursday in its quarterly inflation report.

Banks operating in Hungary will have to pay refunds to clients on past loans after a court and the government said they overcharged borrowers. The central bank has estimated that banks' refunds could top 3 billion euros.

The central bank, which projects that growth will slow to 2.4 percent next year from 3.3 percent this year, also said that impacts from the Russia-Ukraine conflict are expected to slow Hungary's growth by 0.2 percent this year and 0.4 percent next year. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)