BUDAPEST, Sept 25 Banks' refunds to borrowers on
past loans could lift Hungary's economic growth by 0.2-0.3
percent next year through higher consumption, the National Bank
of Hungary said on Thursday in its quarterly inflation report.
Banks operating in Hungary will have to pay refunds to
clients on past loans after a court and the government said they
overcharged borrowers. The central bank has estimated that
banks' refunds could top 3 billion euros.
The central bank, which projects that growth will slow to
2.4 percent next year from 3.3 percent this year, also said that
impacts from the Russia-Ukraine conflict are expected to slow
Hungary's growth by 0.2 percent this year and 0.4 percent next
year.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)