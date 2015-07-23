BUDAPEST, July 23 Hungary's government will soon
decide about the conversion of remaining foreign-currency
denominated car loans into forints, the Economy Ministry said in
a statement on Thursday.
The ministry said, citing Economy Minister Mihaly Varga,
that the stock of forex car and personal loans totalled nearly
300 billion forints ($1.07 billion). There are more than 200,000
such loan contracts.
Hungary's central bank has offered up to 1.1 billion euros
from its international reserves to help commercial banks convert
the foreign currency denominated car, consumer and other retail
loans into forints.
Earlier this year, Hungary forced banks to covert billions
of euros worth of foreign-currency denominated mortgages into
forints, removing a key risk to the economy.
($1 = 280.5 forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)