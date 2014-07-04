* No risk to banking stability from new measure-central bank
* Parliament approves compensation for unfair loan charges
* More to come later this year, forex loans to be converted
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, July 4 Hungary's parliament approved
legislation on Friday that the central bank estimates could cost
the financial sector 600 to 900 billion forints ($2.6-$3.9
billion) in compensation for borrowers.
However, the bank told Reuters that this new burden will not
pose a risk to the stability of the banking system, and none of
the country's banks would need significant additional capital.
The new Hungarian measures drove down stocks of OTP Bank
and Austria's Erste. Erste, central and
eastern Europe's third-biggest lender, issued a warning late on
Thursday that it will post a record loss in 2014 due to hits in
Romania and Hungary.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has said it wanted
banks to pay for unfair charges and interest rate hikes applied
on loans in the past and also wants to get rid of foreign
currency loans that are burdening Hungarian households.
The bill parliament approved on Friday is the first
legislative step of a relief scheme for borrowers, which will
later also include a conversion of foreign currency loans into
forints, the government has said.
These loans, mostly taken up in Swiss francs, were once
popular for their low interest rates but turned sour with the
global financial crisis and the weakening of Hungary's forint.
Orban now wants to resolve the problem for good.
Banks in Hungary earned strong profits in most of the past
decade but since 2010, they have been paying hefty special taxes
under Orban's administration.
The legislation on Friday follows a Supreme Court ruling
that banks had used some unfair practices in charging for both
foreign and local currency loans, such as unilateral rises in
interest and fees.
The central bank said in an emailed reply to Reuters
questions that its experts put the cost of compensating
borrowers for unfair charges at up to 600-900 billion forints.
"The National Bank of Hungary believes this amount will not
cause a problem in terms of the stability of the banking system,
none of the banks will need significant additional capital
injection, but it could reshuffle the market position of some
banks in the longer term," the bank said.
It also said that it could not provide cost estimates for
individual banks.
"Based on previous experience, if this became necessary, the
owners provided the necessary capital injection," the bank said,
adding that it was monitoring banks' capital position and
liquidity.
The new law says that the exchange rate spread applied in
foreign currency loan contracts - the practice of banks using
different rates when disbursing loans and when calculating
monthly repayments - was void. Banks will have to recalculate
the spreads based on the central bank's exchange rates.
The bill also declares unilateral interest and fee rises in
loan contracts, for both forint-denominated and foreign currency
loans, unfair and void unless banks challenge this provision and
prove their right in court within tight deadlines.
The government said it would not share the costs of
compensation, but could discuss sharing the cost of converting
the loans. The exact costs of the compensation will only be
known after a settlement with borrowers which will be governed
by a second batch of legislation in September.
Banks in Hungary include units of Belgium's KBC,
Austria's Raiffeisen Bank and Erste Bank,
Italy's UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, and
German-owned MKB Bank.
MKB declined to comment on the impact of the legislation.
Raiffeisen has said it would need a few more days to assess the
impact.
($1 = 228.2300 Hungarian Forints)
