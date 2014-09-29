* For other news from Reuters Eastern Europe Investment
* Some banks to need hundreds of millions of euros each
* Political commitment to convert FX mortgages next year
* Below-market conversion would pose stability risks
By Krizstina Than and Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Sept 29 Some banks operating in
Hungary will have to raise capital by hundreds of millions of
euros each after they settle refunds on past loans with
customers, Economy Ministry state secretary Gabor Orban told
Reuters.
Hungary's parliament passed a law last week that will force
banks to compensate their clients for past charges on loans that
courts and the government found unfair. This is expected to cost
banks about 1 trillion forints ($4 billion), Orban said at the
Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit on Monday.
He also said there was a strong political commitment to
convert households' foreign currency loans into forints, which
could happen in the first quarter, or first half of next year.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to eliminate the
originally low-interest foreign currency loans, most of them
denominated in Swiss francs, which many Hungarian families took
out prior to 2008, when exchange rates were more favourable.
Getting rid of foreign currency mortgages would reduce
Hungary's vulnerability to external market shocks and could
boost domestic demand -- but could also impose further losses on
banks if the conversion is done below market exchange rates.
State secretary Orban said the conversion will be limited to
mortgages: only home loans and home equity loans will be
involved, which means a total stock of 12 billion euros. This
will be reduced by the loan refunds, so 9 to 10 billion euros
worth of mortgages will be converted, he said.
The government has not yet made a decision on whether the
conversion would be done at the spot market exchange rate or
below it. But Orban said converting below the market rate could
pose some risk to financial stability and this should be taken
into account.
"I think this would risk financial instability to some
extent and this might be one of the considerations in the
decision. It would complicate banks' capital adequacy issues and
this has to be taken into account when making the decision," he
said.
State secretary Orban also said the bank tax, which Viktor
Orban's previous government levied on banks in 2010 based on
their 2009 balance sheet, will remain in place in its present
form next year.
"The bank tax is high in international comparison and in the
very long term it cannot stay that way, it's clear. But that's
not to say that in the near future it can change," he said.
Banks operating in Hungary include Austria's Erste
and Raiffeisen, Italy's Intesa and UniCredit
, as well as Hungarian lender OTP.
PICKING UP THE PIECES
Orban said once the loan refunds and the conversion is out
of the way, and a bad bank is set up to clean loan portfolios,
banks operating in Hungary will have a better idea of the future
and also the worth of their own business -- enabling them to
decide whether they stick with Hungary.
He said the foreign currency loan conversion, unless it is
done significantly below market rate, should not affect the
banking system's capital position further.
"They are not in a position today to decide if they want to
stay or leave. They will have more clarity I am sure next year,
or in a few months' time," Orban said.
When asked if the government would be willing to step in as
a buyer if some foreign banks decided to exit, he said:
"Like the example of MKB showed, if there is a bank that's
looking to leave, the government is there to pick up the
pieces."
German state-backed lender BayernLB decided to
sell its Hungarian MKB unit to the Hungarian government in
July.
Orban said for those who stay, new legislation on consumer
loans will create a fair banking environment. He said the
Justice Ministry was drafting a bill that would import best
practice from Germany and Austria to regulate consumer loans.
"So if and when the fair banking system is created, then
banks should have the confidence... to clean up their
operations, raise capital and have viable business plans, which
currently they don't have," Orban said.
He said it was "unusual" for a small market like Hungary to
have 7-8 large banks with 5-8 percent market share each.
"In that sense a concentration is probably unavoidable," he
added. So far all of foreign banks have said they intended to
stay in Hungary.
(1 US dollar = 246.4 Hungarian forint)
(Writing by Krisztina Than; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)