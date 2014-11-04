BUDAPEST Nov 4 Hungary has not decided yet on
the exchange rate to be applied for the planned conversion of
households' foreign currency loans into forints, Economy
Minister Mihaly Varga said, adding that conversion at market
exchange rates was an option.
Varga told private channel HirTV late on Monday there were
two constraints the government had to take into account when
deciding on the exchange rate.
On the one hand, people who took out loans in forints cannot
be worse off than foreign currency borrowers, and on the other
hand, Hungary's top court had said that borrowers had to bear
the exchange rate risk on the loans.
Varga said conversion at market exchange rate "cannot be
excluded".
"There is a very important further constraint on this
decision: if the government sets an exchange rate more
favourable than the market rate, this can only be done if the
central bank co-operates as a partner, as a part of the foreign
currency reserves is needed for us to be able to convert the
loans into forints," Varga said.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)