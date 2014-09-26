BRIEF-Penns Woods Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Qtrly net interest income $10.3 million versus $10.4 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oSaBRx) Further company coverage:
BUDAPEST, Sept 26 Hungary will have legislation in effect from Jan. 1 to regulate short, medium and long-term retail loans to ensure that banks act in a fair manner, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.
Orban said the government will discuss the draft bill around the end of October.
"We would like this ... law on fair banking to be effective from January 1, 2015," he told public radio.
Orban's government has imposed heavy windfall taxes on banks since 2010 and this week parliament passed legislation that will force banks to refund borrowers on past loans after a top court found that customers had been overcharged.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by David Goodman)
* Qtrly net interest income $10.3 million versus $10.4 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oSaBRx) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared skeptical of widening the scope of who can be subject to a federal law targeting debt collectors' abusive practices by including those who buy debt, sometimes for pennies on the dollar.