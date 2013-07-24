Darden Restaurants to buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 mln
March 27 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.
BUDAPEST, July 24 Hungary's OTP Bank would survive any kind of new government measure to help foreign currency mortgage holders with ample capital left, the bank's chief said on Wednesday, but a radical measure would hurt trust in Hungary.
OTP chief executive and chairman Sandor Csanyi said he hoped the government would consult with the country's Bank Association before taking a decision on foreign currency loans, but added this was "only a hope."
"There cannot be a solution in the foreign currency loans issue which OTP would not survive with appropriate capital left. We may not make acquisitions in that case," Csanyi told journalists.
ABUJA, March 27 Nigeria is likely to pass the 2017 budget into law before May, a lawmaker who chairs a committee on the spending plans in the upper chamber of parliament said on Monday.
